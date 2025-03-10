Trump Relaunches Biden’s CBP One App as Self-Deportation Tool

The Trump administration relaunched the Biden administration’s smartphone application used by nearly one million migrants to enter the United States as a self-deportation tool dubbed “CBP Home.” The new application will offer several features, including allowing illegal aliens to declare an intent to self-deport and leave the country.

On Monday, CBP announced the relaunch in a press release listing the new functions. President Donald Trump ended the previous application, CBP-One, immediately after his inauguration in January. The new application will still allow non-immigrant aliens to apply for and pay fees for an I-94, a temporary travel permit allowing visitors to travel beyond 25 miles from the border and for periods longer than 72 hours.

In addition, the application will allow commercial importers to request inspections for perishable cargo entering the United States. Like CBP-One, the application will allow users to check wait times at border ports of entry and allow bus operators to submit passenger manifests to facilitate inspection upon arrival.

According to CBP, the re-launch of the application, renamed as CBP-Home, includes the new feature “Intent to Depart,” which allows aliens illegally present in the United States or those whose parole has been revoked an orderly and defined voluntary process to notify the Department of Homeland Security of their intent to depart the United States. According to CBP, the new feature is a necessary tool to comply with the President’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Pete Flores commented on the relaunch:

CBP Home App strengthens our mission to secure the U.S. border by ensuring lawful entry for travelers and supporting effective enforcement. The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences. This reinforces our commitment to enforcing U.S. laws and safeguarding national security.

The CBP-Home App is free and can be downloaded on Apple or Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play. It may also be downloaded from the CBP website.

Noticeably absent from the new application is the ability for migrants intending to enter the United States to apply for admission for the purpose of claiming asylum. As reported by Breitbart Texas, migrants admitted under the previous CBP-One version of the application were not asked any asylum-based questions during the admission process by CBP officers, according to migrants interviewed in 2024.

By January 2025, when the previous application was ended by the Trump administration, more than 970,000 migrants had gained entry and release into the United States using the application. Nearly 300,000 migrants were waiting for admission using the application when the application was ended by the incoming president shortly after his inauguration.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.