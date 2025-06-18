Zero Migrants Admitted to U.S. After Illegally Crossing Border in May — Apprehensions Dropped 93 Percent

In May 2024, the Biden administration admitted more than 62,000 migrants into the U.S. who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Under the Trump administration, one year later, that number fell to zero. At the same time, illegal border crossings fell by nearly 93 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Under the leadership of this administration, CBP has received historic support resulting in another 93% decrease in illegal crossings along the southwest border this month when compared with last year,” Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP, said in a written statement. “Border numbers continue to trend at historic lows, reinforcing the sustained success of our enforcement efforts in securing the homeland and protecting American communities.”

The May Southwest Land Border Encounters report from CBP confirmed Breitbart Texas’s report from earlier this month showing the apprehension of a little more than 8,500 migrants who illegally crossed the border in May. The official reports show the arrest of 8,725 migrants. This is down by 93 percent from the prior year, when agents encountered nearly 118,000 migrants.

Of the nearly 118,000 migrants arrested in May 2024, the Biden administration’s catch-and-release policies led to the release of more than 62,000 migrants into the U.S. interior. In May 2025, Border Patrol agents returned every one of the 8,725 migrants encountered along the southwest border with Mexico.

” CBP is leveraging authorities to take every step to ensure illegal aliens are expediently removed from the country,” CBP officials said in the monthly update statement.

Between February (President Donald Trump’s first full month in office) and the end of May, Border Patrol agents apprehended 32,646 migrants. During the same period last year, agents encountered 524,914. This represents a decrease of nearly 94 percent.

The El Paso Sector accounted for nearly 25 percent (2,014) of the migrants apprehended in May. This was followed by the Tucson Sector (1,588), Rio Grande Valley Sector (1,439), and San Diego Sector (1,395). Every sector showed a massive decrease from the previous year, ranging from 97.7 percent in the Yuma Sector to 68.4 percent in the Big Bend Sector.

Agents in the five Texas-based border sectors encountered 5,491 migrants. This accounts for nearly 63 percent of the migrant apprehensions on the southwest border in May. This is down from 45,144 apprehensions in May 2024 — a decrease of 88 percent.

During the month of May, migrant encounters at the border fell to 281 per day. This is down from more than 3,000 per day in May 2024.

“Encounter numbers continue to hold at historic lows, reflecting a border that is more secure, more controlled, and hitting unprecedented levels of operational success,” officials concluded.