Trump Invites Retired Border Patrol Agent to ‘Answer Call Once More’

The Trump administration is asking recently retired Border Patrol agents to “answer the call once more” and return to active service. The call from the administration followed several years of retirements as agents were frustrated with the Biden-era catch-and-release policies.

According to the official U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, retired Border Patrol agents are asked to reapply and return to the agency as agents. The returning agents are expected to assist the expanded deportation mission currently underway across the United States and elsewhere.

The job solicitation for Border Patrol Agents follows just days after ICE also solicited for retirees to reenlist, as reported by Breitbart. The roles and responsibilities of the rehires are left unclear in the solicitation. Still, retired Border Patrol Agent Frank Silva of the Sonoita Station in Arizona believes that they will likely serve in lighter administrative and support roles, which can free up regular agents to focus on physically demanding enforcement duties.

The solicitation reads as follows:

CBP is seeking to reinstate retired Border Patrol Agents (BPA) who previously retired from the agency, also known as reemployed annuitants. This opportunity is available to former BPAs who retired between July 2020 and July 2024. Help CBP keep our country safe and secure, and put your knowledge and experience to good use as we tackle the challenges ahead. We ask you to answer the call once more to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity. As a reemployed annuitant, CBP may allow a waiver of Salary Offset (Dual Compensation Waiver). Reemployed annuitants with a dual compensation waiver receive both their full basic annuity and full salary.

Retired Border Patrol Watch Commander Jerry Guerra from the McAllen, Texas, Station is entertaining the idea, although many factors come into play. Guerra said he feels young and sharp and that he would answer the call to serve his country once again, given the right circumstances. “Relocating outside commuting distance is a showstopper,” he explained. Guerra said he is looking for CBP/DHS to provide more assurances and specifics on potential financial penalties that could be inadvertently incurred.

The website states that Reemployment annuitants will not receive a reduction in salary while receiving their full annuity and will receive a full salary. The FERS annuity supplement and Social Security benefits may be subject to reduction.

Applicants are asked to read the Frequently Asked Questions. For any additional questions not addressed in the FAQ section, please contact CBPhiring-applicantinquiry@cbp.dhs.gov.

