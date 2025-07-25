Trump Sets Another Daily Migrant Apprehension Record Low — 88 Arrests on July 20, Down from 112 in June

Trump officials trumpeted, yet another record for the lowest number of migrants apprehended in a single day after illegally crossing the border between ports of entry. On July 20, Border Patrol agents encountered only 88 migrants — a new record low. This is down from the record of 112 set less than a month ago.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials posted a graphic on social media reporting the arrest of 88 illegal aliens on July 20. Officials called it a “HISTORIC LOW.” The report shatters the previous low of 112, set on June 29 — a drop of 24 percent from the previous record low.

“Deterrence works,” officials wrote, “the world now knows that the U.S. is taking illegal immigration seriously.”

Earlier this week, Breitbart Texas reported that the Trump administration set a record-low month for the lowest number of migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The June apprehension report showed that agents arrested 6,072 migrants (202 per day). On June 29, agents set the record-low for a single day apprehension report with the arrest of 112 migrants.

Friday’s report from CBP shatters that record by 24 percent with the apprehension of 88 migrants on July 20.

In a written statement, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said, “From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front. Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it.”

For the second month in a row, not a single migrant who was apprehended after illegally crossing the border was admitted into the United States. During the Biden era of “catch and release,” between 50-70 percent of migrants who were encountered at the border were released into the U.S. Frequently, this resulted in thousands of illegal aliens being dumped into American cities on a daily basis without adequate time for screening.