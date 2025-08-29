Venezuelan Torture Suspect Freed Under Biden-Era Policies Cries During ICE Arrest in Texas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a Venezuelan illegal alien wanted for torturing and attempting to kill a woman in his home country—the fugitive burst into tears after being placed in a police vehicle in North Texas earlier this month. The Venezuelan man fled to the U.S. and was released from custody during Biden-era catch-and-release policies.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers teamed up with U.S. Marshals deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to arrest 31-year-old Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, an illegal alien fugitive from Venezuela. The arrest took place in Plano, Texas, on August 14, ICE officials reported this week.

“This dangerous criminal alien allegedly beat, demeaned and tortured a young woman in some twisted version of Russian roulette and then fled to the United States when his attempt to murder her fell apart,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson. “Thanks to a tip from the U.S. Border Patrol, we were able to track him down and safely take him into custody so that he can be repatriated to Venezuela to face justice for his alleged crimes.”

A video published by ICE on social media shows the tough guy balling like a baby as ERO officers removed him from their police vehicle.

ICE officials said that a warrant from Venezuela alleges that Pargas called a woman to his workshop in February 2021. He reportedly entered a violent rage and began insulting, hitting, and attacking the woman. Officials report that he then took a black pistol and pointed it at her. He then reportedly placed the pistol at her head before removing the bullets and replacing some of them. He then re-aimed the gun at her head.

Fortunately, the woman managed to escape, and the coward fled the country. He entered the U.S. illegally on August 10, 2022, near Eagle Pass, Texas. Biden-era policies led to his release after being arrested by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents. ICE officials encountered the man 15 months later in the Dallas County jail following an arrest for assault. Biden-era policies of “prosecutorial discretion” led to his release, once again, into Texas.

ERO officers received a tip from Border Patrol indicating that Pargas was residing in North Texas. Border Patrol advised ICE that Pargas had an active warrant in Venezuela for attempted aggravated femicide. ICE, U.S. Marshals deputies and Texas DPS troopers teamed up to take the man into custody on the same day.

Pargas remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings, officials stated.