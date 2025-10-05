San Antonio School Warns Parents About Armed Pro-Palestine Protesters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio Independent School District officials are warning parents about a planned school walkout protest set to take place on Tuesday, October 7, during the school day. In a letter sent to the parents of Fox Tech High School students, officials state that area law enforcement has credible evidence to believe there will be an armed protest.

The letter, sent to parents on Thursday, begins with a message emphasizing the importance of elevating student voices and empowering students to exercise their First Amendment rights in advocating for issues they care about. The letter does not specify the purpose of the protest, but students at the school engaged in a pro-Palestine walkout during the previous school season.

After the wordy statement supporting the students right to exercise their right to “advocate for issues they care about”, the letter quickly transitions to an ominous warning in bold print that reads, “We received information about students possibly planning to protest on Tuesday, Oct. 7, during the school day, and we have credible evidence from area law enforcement that it will be an armed protest.”

The letter, authored by Superintendent Jaime Aquino and other high-ranking school district officials, made clear that the district was not taking a stand on the topic of the protest, nor did the letter indicate whether the warning about armed protesters participating in the school walkout would apply to students or community members.

According to the San Antonio Independent School District, the organizers of the protest have not been identified. The district has asked the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, a multi-agency law enforcement intelligence center, to monitor the situation closely as the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel nears.

The letter asks parents to discourage their children from participating in the planned walkout protest. It warns parents that school staff members will not be present to protect students, considering the potential for protesters to possess firearms. The letter indicates local law enforcement officers will be present to monitor the protest that will take place at the downtown Fox Tech High School campus.

The letter warns parents that students who leave the campus to participate in the protest will be subject to the consequences outlined in the district’s student code of conduct and campus-based student organization bylaws related to student discipline.

In May 2024, students at the Fox Tech campus organized and participated in a walkout in support of the Palestinian cause at the end of the school year. According to a local news report by the San Antonio Express News, at that time, approximately 80 students participated in the protest, erected a temporary memorial, and called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, pro-Palestine and anti-ICE protests in the downtown area of the Alamo city have been orchestrated by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Among organizers of those protests was a teacher for the San Antonio Independent School District advocating for the end of ICE and the police.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.