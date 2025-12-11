ICE Sweep in New Orleans Nets Rapists, Human Smugglers, Child Abusers

Federal immigration teams in New Orleans this week arrested dozens of criminal aliens accused of violent and predatory crimes, including rapists, thieves, human smugglers, domestic abusers, and child endangerers. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said the operation was part of a nationwide push to dismantle sanctuary protections and remove “the worst of the worst” from American communities, underscoring President Trump’s directive to prioritize public safety in deportation efforts.

“DHS law enforcement continues to arrest rapists, thieves, human smugglers, domestic abusers, and child endangerers who sought sanctuary in New Orleans. Well, those days are over,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the U.S., even if liberal activists think they are.”

DHS officials provided details about the types of criminal aliens recently arrested, including, Jorge Vierra-Serrano, convicted for forcible rape and aggravated battery, and previously arrested for aggravated battery and a traffic offense.

Officials described Vierra-Serrano as a criminal, an illegal alien, and a convicted rapist from Cuba who attempted to evade justice by taking advantage of sanctuary laws.

Others arrested include:

Hander Bladimar Monrroy-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, living in the U.S. illegally since 2022 on an expired work visa and previously arrested for smuggling of a person. Darlin Perdomo-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras who has twice entered the country illegally, and previously arrested for simple battery, strangulation, and domestic abuse of a child. Anthony Jose Sarria-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, who is a known member of the 18th Street Gang and previously arrested for contributions to the delinquency of a juvenile. Carlos Arturo Padilla-Meza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with a final order of removal from 2013, convicted of domestic battery and previously arrested for a traffic offense. Willian Orlando Zuniga-Euceda, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, previously arrested for domestic abuse—battery, domestic abuse—child endangerment, and resisting arrest by failing to identify. Andres Vladimir Prieto-Rencoret, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, previously arrested for theft, aggravated flight from officer, and a child passenger restraint system violation. Ingres Estel Hernandez-Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of domestic abuse battery and previously arrested for trespassing.

McLaughlin concluded her remarks, saying, “We will continue going after the worst of the worst across this nation until EVERY criminal illegal alien is arrested.”