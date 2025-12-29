DHS: Obama-Era Salvadoran Migrant Kidnapped Texas Girl on Christmas Day

PORTER, Texas — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the man who allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl and her dog on Christmas Day is a Salvadoran migrant who was given a green card during the Obama administration. The 15-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint by 23-year-old Giovanni Rosales-Espinoza as she was walking her dog.

“Giovanni Enrique Rosales-Espinoza, a national from El Salvador, was granted a green card under the Obama Administration,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in response to an inquiry from Breitbart. “The crimes this alien are alleged to have committed are heinous: kidnapping a girl on Christmas is wicked.”

On Sunday, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported that the girl’s father used his cell phone’s family app to track down the missing girl and her kidnapper. He found his daughter with the partially nude man and rescued her and her dog.

Clark reported:

Following the tracking information available through the parental control features on his child’s cell phone, the father was led to a secluded area nearly two miles from the site of the kidnapping. The father located his daughter and her dog inside a maroon-colored pickup truck, accompanied by a partially nude 23-year-old male. The father rescued his daughter from the truck and provided the information to law enforcement authorities, who began the search for the suspect and the vehicle. According to authorities, there were several witnesses at the scene of the kidnapping who were also able to provide a detailed description of the truck used during the abduction. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested 23-year-old Giovanni Rosales-Espinoza without incident. According to authorities, Rosales-Espinoza is now facing charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Indecency with a Child. The suspect is being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed the suspect had threatened the young girl with a knife and abducted her from the street. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into the suspected kidnapping.

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said, “Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child. I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets.”

DHS officials did not say where, how, or when the suspect entered the United States.

McLaughlin concluded her remarks to Breitbart, saying, “Following his conviction, he will be placed in removal proceedings.”