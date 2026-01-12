Texas Woman Fired for Posting TikTok Warning Illegal Aliens About ICE Staying at Hilton Hotel

A Dallas woman is out of a job after recording a TikTok video alerting illegal immigrants to nearby ICE activity, a message that spread rapidly online and raised questions about whether she was attempting to interfere with federal enforcement operations.

The video, which quickly spread across TikTok and other platforms, showed the woman driving through a Dallas neighborhood while warning viewers to avoid an area where she claimed ICE officers were operating. The clip drew immediate backlash from law‑enforcement supporters who said she was effectively tipping off illegal immigrants and interfering with federal operations, prompting her employer to move swiftly to terminate her employment.



The woman, identified as a 20-year-old named Gia, was employed by the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, KERA News reported. Her initial TikTok video included a comment that she was more concerned about families being separated than about being fired for reporting ICE agents and officers staying in the hotel.

In the video, she reportedly told viewers, “I just wanted to give a warning to y’all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.”

The Hilton brand faced controversy after a Hampton Inn franchise hotel refused reservations for ICE agents and officers, Breitbart reported. DHS officials release a copy of an email from the hotel saying, “We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay on our property.”

Following the action, Hilton Hotels announced it would remove all Hilton branding from the franchisee.

The property owner, Everpeak Hospitality, reversed course shortly thereafter, stating, “We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted.”

The Hilton Anatole wasted no time in firing Gia, where she worked as a valet for the Towne Park contracting company.

The incident adds to a growing list of clashes between corporate policies, activist‑driven messaging, and the federal officers tasked with enforcing immigration law. While Hilton moved quickly to distance itself from the controversy, the episode underscores how social‑media activism can collide with real‑world consequences — both for employees who choose to broadcast enforcement activity and for the agencies working to carry out their mission.

As federal operations continue across North Texas, ICE officials say they will not be deterred by online attempts to tip off targets or interfere with lawful enforcement actions.