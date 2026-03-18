Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested in Mexico 70 Minutes After Being Added to FBI Most Wanted List

Mexican authorities working with U.S. federal agents arrested a man wanted for a double murder in Washington State. The fugitive had been on the run for almost two years and was hiding in Mexico. His arrest came a little over an hour after the FBI added him to their Most Wanted List and listed a $1 million reward for his capture.

Samuel Ramirez Jr. had been living in Culiacan, Sinaloa, in an attempt to hide from U.S. authorities in connection with a 2023 shooting where he allegedly killed two women and injured a third person. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Stars Bars and Grill in Federal Way, Washington. According to information released by the FBI, after the shooting, Ramirez fled the state and went into hiding. Days later, state authorities issued a warrant charging Ramirez with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, and one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree. Federal authorities then obtained a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Last week, Mexican authorities working with U.S. authorities arrested Ramirez in Culiacan, Sinaloa. The arrest came just over an hour after he had been added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List. According to the FBI, the capture is the fastest of its kind.

Mexican authorities announced the arrest, highlighting their cooperation with U.S. authorities.

Following the arrest, Mexico’s government deported Ramirez and turned him over to U.S. authorities so he could be transferred to Washington State, where he is expected to stand trial for the pending charges.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.