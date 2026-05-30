Bosnia Overwhelmed as Migrant Arrivals Jump 70 Percent in 2026

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina — The Balkan nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina is being overwhelmed by a surge in illegal migration, with migrant arrivals jumping 67.5 percent in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the country’s Ministry of Security. The spike is fueling renewed pressure along the Western Balkan route and triggering a wave of smuggling arrests as migrants push toward the European Union through Croatia.

Bosnian Border Police reported multiple operations in recent days targeting smugglers moving migrants toward the EU frontier. In one case, officers arrested two Bosnian nationals transporting 15 illegal migrants — mostly from Bangladesh and Pakistan — near the Gradiška border crossing, a major exit point into Croatia, according to the Sarajevo Times.

A separate operation uncovered another 15 migrants being smuggled toward the same border area, again involving Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals. Prosecutors ordered the arrest of both drivers and the seizure of vehicles and communications equipment used in the smuggling operation, Klix reported.

The surge in migrant arrivals is straining Bosnia’s reception centers, which are already operating near capacity. FRONTEX reports that while irregular crossings along the Western Balkan route dipped slightly year‑over‑year, the corridor remains one of the EU’s most active migration pressure points.

Europol also announced the dismantling of a large multinational smuggling network that used Bosnia as a staging hub for moving more than 600 migrants toward Slovenia, Austria, and Germany. The network coordinated travel from Istanbul to Sarajevo and then on to the Croatian border, using encrypted messaging apps and recruiting drivers from Central Europe to transport migrants deeper into the EU, according to Europol.

Migrants typically enter Bosnia legally by air, then contact smugglers who guide them across the Bosnia–Croatia border on foot before loading them into rented vehicles. Europol described the Bosnia–Croatia–Slovenia corridor as a “key artery” for illegal migration into Western Europe.

InfoMigrants reports that Croatia announced plans to build a new migrant reception center near the Bosnia border, on the site of a former military airbase. This is a direct response to rising migrant pressure coming from Bosnia. Croatian authorities say the facility is needed to manage increased flows along the Western Balkan route.

Breitbart News recently reported on the deaths of migrants along the Slovenia-Croatia border at the hands of a human smuggler.

A human‑smuggling run along the Western Balkan route turned deadly this month after Croatian police discovered four migrants dead and 15 others barely alive near the Slovenia border — a tragedy that mirrors the brutal tactics used by Mexican cartel‑run smuggling networks along the U.S.‑Mexico border.

The suspected driver — a 22‑year‑old Montenegrin national — fled the scene and remains on the run. Authorities in Bosnia and neighboring countries have released no updates indicating he has been found or arrested.

With warmer weather approaching, Bosnian officials warn that migrant flows are likely to increase further, intensifying pressure on border police and heightening concerns among EU member states already struggling with migration management.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.