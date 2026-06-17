WATCH: Rescuers Pull Survivors from Plane Crash on Texas Highway

First responders and passing motorists worked frantically to pull survivors from a plane crash that occurred on a busy Laredo highway on Tuesday evening. Video posted on social media shows the frantic efforts that saved five of the six passengers on board the aircraft engulfed in flames moments after crashing. One passenger perished in the accident.

According to a report by WAVE News, the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. on State Highway Loop 20 in Laredo on the east side of the city. The business jet carrying six passengers crashed on the busy highway and immediately burst into flames, killing one person.

A video posted to social media by passing motorists shows the dramatic rescue effort that immediately ensued. In the video, police officers and bystanders frantically work to break the cockpit windows and open the doorway of the aircraft to free survivors. Rescuers used a shovel and a sledgehammer to gain access to the cabin and cockpit, helping rescue five survivors.

The plane, a Cessna Citation Latitude twin-engine business jet, crashed just miles from the Texas-Mexico border and was en route to Austin, Texas, from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico. According to the FlightAware aviation tracker, the jet departed Los Cabos International Airport at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported on the ground because of the crash. The aircraft is owned by NetJets, an Ohio-based corporate business jet company. NetJets issued a statement regarding the accident that reads, “We can confirm a NetJets aircraft was involved in an accident. We have received reports of injuries and a fatality related to the accident and are working with local law enforcement to confirm details. Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Crewmembers, our passengers, and their families during this time. The NTSB has been notified and is investigating. NetJets cannot comment further and will not speculate on the cause of this accident.”

A local news report by KGNS indicated Dr. Victor Trevino, the Mayor of Laredo, was at the scene of the crash at the time of the rescue and issued a statement shortly afterward saying:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash,” the mayor expressed. “As Mayor, I understand the importance of allowing investigators to complete a thorough and objective review before drawing any conclusions. Aviation investigations take time, and it is important that we avoid speculation while the facts are being gathered.”

“I was at the scene and witnessed firsthand the professionalism, courage, and dedication of our first responders,” Trevino continued. “I want to thank our Police Department, Fire Department, EMS personnel, and all emergency responders for their swift actions in suppressing the fire, securing the area, and protecting the public. Their bravery and coordinated response under difficult circumstances were truly commendable.”

“Until more information is confirmed, our focus should remain on supporting those impacted, honoring those affected, and respecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” he concluded.

The accident is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.