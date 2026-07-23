Gunmen Shoot, Kill Mexican Journalist, 7th Murdered this Year

Unknown gunmen shot and killed a Mexican journalist this week who was highly critical of the government. The murder follows six other similar killings of news workers earlier this year. International press freedom groups continue to label Mexico as one of the deadliest countries for journalists.

The murder took place on Wednesday morning in the town of San Pablo Elta in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. Sixty-year-old Francisco Alejandro Leyva was having breakfast at a small food stand when he was attacked. The gunmen managed to escape; The Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office revealed that they have been able to obtain surveillance video of possible suspects.

According to the press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Leyva had been a journalist for over 30 years and had been the director of the Oaxaca Radio and TV Corporation before his retirement. Since then, Leyva had made a name for himself as the political columnist behind El Zumbido Del Moscardon, which was reprinted in various newspapers throughout the state.

In a prepared statement, RSF Director for Latin America Artur Romeu condemned the killing and highlighted that the current trend shows a complete failure of the Mexican government in protecting the freedom of the press.

“Seven journalists murdered in little more than six months stand as evidence of a serious and sustained failure on the part of the Mexican state, Romeu stated. “The victims include journalists who had reported threats, as well as others who were covered by protection mechanisms or surveillance measures. Launching an investigation after each murder has failed to protect lives or put an end to the violence, and it can no longer remain the sole response. The Mexican government must accept political responsibility, explain the shortcomings identified in each case, and present a national emergency plan.”

According to RSF, since the start of the year there have been seven journalists killed in Mexico. Their rankings currently show Mexico as 160 out of 180 in press safety and 122 out of 180 in press freedom.

The other murdered journalists are:

Josué Martínez Contreras , from the news outlet Noticias San Martín Texmelucan. He was murdered on July 16, 2026.

, from the news outlet Noticias San Martín Texmelucan. He was murdered on July 16, 2026. Alex Serna , from the news outlet Observatorio Ciudadano de la Costa Grande. He was murdered on July 3, 2026.

, from the news outlet Observatorio Ciudadano de la Costa Grande. He was murdered on July 3, 2026. Luis Ángel López Valdez , editor of the online news outlet Reportaje Policiaco Veracruzano. He was murdered on June 11, 2026. As Breitbart Texas reported at the time, he had received threats from law enforcement and was under government protection.

, editor of the online news outlet Reportaje Policiaco Veracruzano. He was murdered on June 11, 2026. As Breitbart Texas reported at the time, he had received threats from law enforcement and was under government protection. Roxana Guzmán Ramírez , from the news outlet Pulso Informativo del Sureste. She was kidnapped by gunmen out of her home on June 2, 2026. As Breitbart Texas reported at the time, the case went viral in Mexico since her relatives were able to record the kidnapping. Weeks later, authorities found her remains in a rural área.

, from the news outlet Pulso Informativo del Sureste. She was kidnapped by gunmen out of her home on June 2, 2026. As Breitbart Texas reported at the time, the case went viral in Mexico since her relatives were able to record the kidnapping. Weeks later, authorities found her remains in a rural área. Juan David Gámez , from the news outlet Táctica SS. He was murdered on March 18, 2026.

, from the news outlet Táctica SS. He was murdered on March 18, 2026. Carlos Castro, from the news outlet Código Norte de Veracruz. He was murdered on January 8, 2026. According to RSF, he had been the target of various threats and had been under a government protection program for a time, but he was removed from the program in 2024 for questionable reasons.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.