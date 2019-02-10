Klobuchar on Staff Abuse Claims: ‘Yes, I Can Be Tough’

After the announcement of her intentions to run for president on Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) responded to a question about reports she has been abusive towards former staff members.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate did not deny she has been “tough” on her staffers, brushing it off as having “high expectations” for those that work for her and for the United States.

“[Y]es, I can be tough and push people, I know that. … And I have, I’d say, high expectations for myself, I have high expectations for people that work for me, but I have high expectations for this country,” Klobuchar told MSNBC.

