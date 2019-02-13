Jeffries: Trump ‘Concerned’ That ‘All He Does Is Lose’ on Wall

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated President Trump “is concerned that despite his promise that we were going to get sick of the winning, all he does is lose, lose, lose,” in trying to get wall funding.

Jeffries said, “What does seem to be the case is this is more bluster and misdirection from the president of the United States of America. Because he apparently is concerned that despite his promise that we were going to get sick of the winning, all he does is lose, lose, lose, no matter what. If you take a look, Anderson, at the trajectory of this…first, he indicated that he was going to build a wall from sea to shining sea, and Mexico was going to pay for it. They refused. Second, over the last two years, Republicans controlled the House, the Senate, and the presidency, and he still couldn’t get anything done. In fact, he walked away from a $25 billion border wall deal in exchange for DACA. Then, he shuts down the government for 35 days in a reckless fashion, and then says uncle at the end, and engages in an unconditional surrender, when he could have gotten at least 1.6 billion, as you pointed out, without shutting down the government, and now has gotten much less than that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett