McCabe: ‘I Believe I Was Fired Because I Opened a Case Against the President of the United States’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe speculated he was fired for opening a case against President Donald Trump.

According to McCabe, when asked he said he should have seen it coming given Trump’s tweet in December 2017.

“I guess I should have,” McCabe replied. “Because the president spoke about it publicly. He made it quite clear that he wanted me gone before I could retire. I believe I was fired because I opened a case against the president of the United States.”

McCabe went on to respond to a tweet from Trump last March posted on the heels of his firing.

“The idea that this president would know what a great day for the FBI or a great day for democracy was is preposterous,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

.