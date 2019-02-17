McCabe: ‘I Believe I Was Fired Because I Opened a Case Against the President of the United States’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe speculated he was fired for opening a case against President Donald Trump.

According to McCabe, when asked he said he should have seen it coming given Trump’s tweet in December 2017.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

“I guess I should have,” McCabe replied. “Because the president spoke about it publicly. He made it quite clear that he wanted me gone before I could retire. I believe I was fired because I opened a case against the president of the United States.”

McCabe went on to respond to a tweet from Trump last March posted on the heels of his firing.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

“The idea that this president would know what a great day for the FBI or a great day for democracy was is preposterous,” he added.

