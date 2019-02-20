Warren: Climate Change, Gun Violence, Student Loan Debt Constitute for National Emergency Declaration

Tuesday on CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listed some of the reasons she would declare a national emergency if elected.

“Oh, let’s do a list: climate change, gun violence, student loan debt — right off the top,” Warren told Corden. “That’s what we ought to be working on. And we ought to be working on it together. Congress, the president, as a country, those are things we should be working on.”

(h/t NTK News)

