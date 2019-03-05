Dershowitz: I’d Consider Suing if I Got Letter or Subpoena From Congress – Their Investigations ‘Look Like They’re Going Too Far’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the Congressional investigations into the president “look like they’re going too far.” He further stated that if he were one of the people who received a letter or subpoena from Congress, he would consider bringing a lawsuit.

Dershowitz said, “A balance has to be struck between the legitimate function of Congress to investigate. The framers didn’t intend for Congress to become yet another prosecutorial branch, yet another investigative branch. They’re supposed to pass laws, and so, it seems to me these investigations look like they’re going too far.”

He added, “If you go back to the cases in the 1950s, the courts sometimes did say, look, Congress, you’ve gone too far. This is not within your legitimate function. And so, if I were one of the people who got a letter or a subpoena, I would at least think about the possibility of bringing a lawsuit and suggesting that Congress is abusing its oversight function.”

