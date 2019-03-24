Al Sharpton: ‘This Is a Clear Day of Victory for the President’

Sunday following the release of a letter from Attorney General William Barr to Congress regarding Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which exonerated the Trump campaign of colluding with the Russian government to defeat then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, MSNBC’s Al Sharpton offered his reaction.

Sharpton said on the network’s special coverage of the release it was a good day for President Donald Trump.

“This a clear day of victory for the president,” Sharpton said. “But I think the question that [Joe Scarborough] raises that if all is as we see from Barr’s letter, then why did so many people lie?”

