CNN’s Toobin: ‘Sure Looks Like’ Trump Obstructed Justice to Me

Thursday on CNN’s coverage of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said it looked to him like President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Is this obstruction? Was this obstruction of justice?”

Toobin said, “You know, the report has an interesting legal section on the law of obstruction of justice, and it makes very clear that it is a crime to endeavor, that’s the word in the statute, to endeavor to obstruct justice. It is not required that obstruction effort be successful.”

He continued, “When you think about it, every obstruction of justice prosecution is unsuccessful. Every obstruction of justice prosecution is based on an attempt that doesn’t succeed, or people wouldn’t have been caught. Richard Nixon didn’t succeed in obstruction of justice because he was forced to resign. The fact that these public servants, Don McGahn, James Comey and others protected the president doesn’t protect him from committing a crime. I look at this evidence, and it sure looks like obstruction to justice to me.”

