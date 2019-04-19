Kurtz: It’s ‘Too Far’ to Say Mueller Report Completely Exonerates Trump – ‘Too Many’ in Media Not Accepting Lack of Further Charges

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Fox News Analyst and host Howard Kurtz stated that some people on the right “are going too far” by claiming that the Mueller report completely exonerates President Trump “as if there’s no embarrassing or damaging material in here.” He added that “too many” people in the media aren’t accepting that there are no further charges.

He said, “I mean, some on the right are going too far in saying this completely and totally exonerates the president, as if there’s no embarrassing or damaging material in here.”

Kurtz later stated, “The press just went crazy over Bill Barr having the temerity to have a news conference and answer reporters’ questions. Now, there were times I thought he put a little bit more of a positive gloss on it, and I can — that’s fair game for criticism. But, 90 minutes later, we all got to read the 448 pages.”

He concluded, “[B]ottom line, no further charges, and I think the media, rather than accepting that, too many are saying, yeah, but this needs further investigation. It’s had two years of investigation.”

