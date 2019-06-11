Nadler: Mueller Will Testify ‘Way Before’ End of Summer

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said former special counsel Robert Mueller would testify before his committee “way before” the end of summer.

Melber asked if Mueller had “agreed to come in voluntarily?”

Nadler replied, “We’re carrying on conversations with him. He will come in. If we have to subpoena him, we will.”

Melber pressed asking, “Would that be by the end of the summer?”

He said, “Oh, I would think it would be way before that.”

Melber asked, “By the end of June?”

Nadler said, “I’m not going to comment. I don’t know.”

