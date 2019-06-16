Pelosi: Congress Does Not Have ‘Shared Values’ with Trump

During a interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria at the Council on Foreign Relations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not have “shared values,” with the Congress of the United States.

Zakaria said, “Let me ask you, though, about presidential power. Is there a kind of usurpation of congressional authority? Since 1976, when Congress declared a National Emergency Act, Gerald Ford signed it, there have been fifty, the presidents have declared 59 emergencies. 32 are still in place. We still have national emergencies in place about Macedonia, about Lebanon, about the Iran hostage crisis. Is it time for Congress to start much more seriously overseeing these kind of executive usurpations of power?”

Pelosi said, “Yeah. I think Congress were accomplices in some of these things, but were dealing with presidents with whom we had shared values and to give the president the facility to do what he needed —or hopefully one day, she needed to do. But it has gone too far. And if it’s a national emergency, it’s one thing but if it’s to declare a national emergency that doesn’t exist, isn’t —is a exploitation of an opportunity that shouldn’t be taking place.”

