Pirro on Dem Debates: ‘Not Only Is Trump Still in His Lamborghini — All of Those in the Clown Car Are in His Rearview Mirror’

For the “Opening Statement” segment of her Saturday broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro reacted to last week’s two nights of Democratic debates by predicting President Donald Trump would win reelection next year.

“The reason Trump, an outsider, was elected was because Americans were tired of their interests not being protected,” Pirro said. “Donald Trump will win again in 2020 for the same reason. And it is one question, and one question alone that finished them.”

The question according to Pirro came from NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and was as to whether or not Democratic Party health care policy proposals would provide coverage to illegal aliens, to which all the candidates on the second night of the debate said it would.

“The Democrat clown car, overloaded with mayors, governors, senators, socialists and a spiritual adviser continued down its bumpy road to nowhere in its second day of debates. It was a sight to behold. Forget about everything you learned about the Constitution, law and order, the rules and playing fair and square. In their eyes, the world is an upside-down and backward inside out place.”

“Not only is Trump still in his Lamborghini, all of those in the clown car are in his rearview mirror,” she added.

