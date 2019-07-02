Dem Rep. Castro: Border Agents ‘Are Desensitized to the Point of Being Dangerous to the Migrants’

Tuesday on MSNBC, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) commented on a ProPublica report that allegedly current and former Border Patrol agents have a secret Facebook group that featured jokes about the deaths of migrants and throwing burritos at the members of Congress who were visiting a Texas detention facility.

Kasie Hunt asked, “So to pick up on another point that you were making. You said in this facility, there were border patrol agents or personnel that had been accused of behaving, frankly in a way that’s not becoming of people who wear a uniform of the United States. There’s also been ProPublica reporting on a secret Facebook group that many border patrol agents and former agents are a member of where they have said some despicable things, allegedly, and that there’s now an investigation going on. What should happen to the people who are found to have been — be making these type of comments and be treating people this way?

Castro said, “Well, the people that made those very direct comments about some of the members of Congress, about some of the people that care, they are desensitized to the point of being dangerous to the migrants and also to their co-workers. And they need to be relieved of duty. They really should not be wearing any uniform that represents the United States of America. And also, the agents that were on there that did not turn those people in need to be dealt with and held accountable in some way also.”

