MSNBC Panel Laughs at Itself — ‘Donald Trump Thinks the Busing Issue Is About a Big Yellow Auto’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” the panel laughed so loud at a clip of President Trump being asked about bussing, host Nicolle Wallace, could not hear the producers in her earpiece.

Wallace said, “To constantly bring this back to who the real competition will be however the democratic primary ends up, here’s Donald Trump on busing.

In a video clip, Trump said, “It has been something they’ve done for a long period of time. There aren’t that many ways you will get people to schools.”

As Michael Steel, Joy Ried, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Richard Stengel laughed, Wallace said, “I couldn’t even hear it, you all were laughing so hard. I had my ear pressed like an air traffic controller. What it is, the president there, I believe saying, ‘there are only so many ways to get to a school. You can walk, you can bike, you can take the bus.’ Again, I put this to my Democratic friends, y’all are having this really smart really serious high stakes debate, but the history of segregation and busing, Donald Trump thinks the busing issue is about a big yellow auto.”

