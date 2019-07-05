Bennet: Dems Need to Appeal to Both Their Base, Independents to Beat Trump

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) advised his fellow Democrats to appeal both to the Democratic Party base and independents if they are going to beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Bennet told host Alisyn Camerota it is “unforgivable” they lost to Trump in 2016, and said defeating him in the upcoming election is “the most important thing that needs to happen.”

“I think that he has tremendous enthusiasm among his base, and I think it is unforgivable we lost the last election to Donald Trump, somebody who was a reality TV star before he was president of the United States and has spent his whole time in office trying to divide the American people from each other,” Bennet explained.

“But, we could lose to him again if we don’t pay attention to what working Americans desire and what … Americans in my part of the country want as well,” he warned. “I think that’s going to be very important for us during the course of this Democratic primary to remember that we need to appeal not just to our base, but also to independents and others if we’re actually going to beat Donald Trump this time, which is what is required, the most important thing that needs to happen.”

