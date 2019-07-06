Biden: I Was ‘Wrong’ to ‘Give the Impression’ I Was Praising Segregationists

During a speech on Saturday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden apologized for giving the impression that he was praising segregationists during earlier remarks on working with segregationist senators and said that he is “sorry for any of the pain or misconception” the comments might have caused.

Biden said, “Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. And I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception they may have caused anybody.”

