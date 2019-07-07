Blackburn: We Need to Keep the Pressure on Iran

During this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) weighed in on the growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Blackburn said she is “holding out hopes for a diplomatic solution” when it comes to Iran, however, she told host Charles Payne the United States needs to focus on keeping the pressure on Iran after the country after Iran announced it would start enriching uranium beyond the agreed limits.

“They are desperate,” Blackburn advised. “Bear in mind, their economy is shrinking 6 to 10 percent this year. Inflation is at 40 percent. And President Trump is doing exactly what he ought to be doing with keeping the pressure on, on those sanctions, and making certain that the regime realizes we know what they’re up to. They want to go back to enriching uranium. They want to be working to a nuclear weapon. And they want to go back to spreading terror. They are the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

“Charles, I think we’re doing exactly what we need to do, keeping the pressure on, saying, we’re going to stay right on top of this, we’re not going to give you an inch,” she added.

