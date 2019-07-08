Sharpton on 2020: ‘Anyone That Thinks That the Black Vote Is a Lock for Anyone’ Is ‘Kidding Themselves’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host and commentator Al Sharpton weighed in on the Democrat field in the 2020 presidential race, saying that anybody who thinks the black vote is a lock for someone right now is “kidding themselves.”

According to Sharpton, the “novelty” of electing a black president is gone since Barack Obama served two terms and now black people “are going to vote their interests.”

“You’re going to have to prove that you represent people’s interests, that you really understand their life and that you have a clear track record that makes people believe that you’ll do it,” Sharpton explained.

“[P]eople are still saying, ‘I’m not sure yet,'” he added. “So, I think anyone that thinks that the black vote is a lock for anyone is someone that is kidding themselves at this point. Blacks, like anyone else, are going to vote their interests and what is going to be something that directly deals with their needs of our communities.”

