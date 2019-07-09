Cruz: ‘Constitutional Responsibility’ of Trump, Barr to Go Forward with 2020 Census Citizenship Question

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday commented on the citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Cruz said the Supreme Court’s decision that including the citizenship question on the census violated federal law is “disappointing” and “unfortunate,” but he applauded Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump for “moving forward” with the question.

“I’m heartened that both the president and Attorney General Barr have indicated their intention to go forward,” Cruz said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

He added, “It is clear authority of the president and the administration — in fact, it’s a constitutional responsibility and they need to do it, they need to do it accurately and they need to do it right. But, part of doing it right is asking basic questions, including, ‘Are you a citizen?'”

