Fmr Bush Advisor Peter Wehner: Trump ‘Is a Sexual Predator’ — GOP Being for Family Values ‘a Joke’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Republicans Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said President Donald Trump and “is a sexual predator.”

While discussing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta role in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal host Nicolle Wallace asked Wehner why Republicans aren’t standing up to Trump.

Wehner said, “Well, they’re nowhere to be found. But they haven’t been anywhere to be found with Donald Trump. Remember the context of this. Secretary Accosta is accused of not prosecuting a sexual predator. The president is a sexual predator. It shows you the moral world in which we live in. He was just credibly accused of rape a couple of weeks ago, and it’s almost fallen off the radar screen.”

He added, “There are two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault, so we have a president who is a sexual predator. The idea that he would be offended, morally, or ethically troubled by anything that Acosta did is not going to happen. And it is extraordinary — both the silence of the Republican Party, I mean, this happened a while ago when they decided to hitch their wagon to Donald Trump and said that there was nothing that he was going to do say that they were going to object to, they wrote their fate. And there’s no bottom with him, and so there’s no bottom with them. And once upon a time, this was a party that appointed itself as a party of family values.”

Wallace said, “What a joke.”

Wehner concluded, “Yeah, a joke and hypocrisy and just an extraordinary offense. I mean, these are young girls who are being sexually assaulted, and they don’t care. And they’re siding with rich, powerful men against these kids — and the fact that they’re not blinking twice is such an indictment.”

