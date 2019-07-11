Booker: Trump ‘Seems Without Remorse in His Willingness to Subvert the Constitution’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump “seems without remorse in his willingness to subvert the Constitution.”

Booker said, “I’m on the Judiciary Committee and we just got last week and I went down and read some of the un-redacted report but then I went back and reread it in sections in total. I really hope that Americans go and read this report. It is as it stands even with the redactions, it is a deep implication, Mueller clearly says there are about ten things that point to misconduct. Here’s someone who has instructed people to lie instructed people to change documents, had people on his campaign team cooperating with foreign adversaries. There is just so much there. And now he is instead of acting like the leader of the free world, he’s acing like an authoritarian leader by denying Congress what their constitutional duty is which is provide checks and balances to the administration to, provide administrative oversight. This is one of those times I’ve said very clearly, I was not a quick person towards beginning impeachment proceedings but seeing what I’m seeing right now that will Congress is being stymied by this president and where there’s real clear evidence, anybody that reads the plain black and white of the Mueller report, there is clear evidence of misconduct there, this is unacceptable what’s going on right now.”

He added, “The Congress should be able to do its work and it’s a shame that we’re now seeing this not only having to go into the courts but prudentially being stymied by a president that seems without remorse in his willingness to subvert the Constitution.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN