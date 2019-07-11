Booker: Trump’s Census Push ‘Another Rank Failure of His’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted to President Trump’s announcement on the census by stating that President Trump’s attempt to put a citizenship question on the census was “another rank failure” much like the president’s voter fraud commission.

Booker said, “This was another rank failure of his, echoing back to when he set up a commission to study the — all the so-called illegal voters, the millions of people that illegally voted in his campaign. This is a pattern of his, where he’s attempted to do things, gets stopped by the courts, public outcries, even people within his own party. This was a cynical attempt at the start.”

