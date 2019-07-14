Dem Rep. Lujan: Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet Is ‘Racist’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) said President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” was racist.

Lujan said, “That’s the first I’m hearing about. That’s a racist tweet, telling people to go back where they came from. These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America to serve in one of the most distinguished bodies in the U.S. House of Representatives. I think that’s wrong, and especially with all that’s going on across America, for the president to spend time saying such racist things this morning it sounds like? The horrendous detention facilities that we have across the country, that Vice President Pence brought attention to, that even he said smelled horrendous, that the inspector general has called out, that the commissioner on Human Rights from the U.N. has said these facilities are in horrendous condition, the price of insulin, which has increased over a thousand percent, that’s what the president should have his attention on, not picking these fights and especially not sending out racist tweets.”

