Al Green Calls for Trump’s Impeachment — ‘This Is About Bigotry and Racism’

Representative Al Green (D-TX) spoke with CNN’s Manu Raju on Wednesday regarding his move to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Although Green in the past has wanted Trump impeached for obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation, he now wants to “punish” the president for his “bigotry and racism.”

“We should go forward as expeditiously as possible, and we should do so because yesterday we convicted the president,” Green told Raju. “Today, we have the opportunity to punish.”

He also said, “The Mueller hearing has nothing to do with what we’re doing right now. The Mueller hearing is all about obstruction. This is about bigotry and racism.”

