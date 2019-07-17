Coons: ‘The Senate Has Become Mitch McConnell’s Legislative Graveyard’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) on Wednesday addressed the feud between President Donald Trump and four progressive congresswomen, calling it a distraction from the fact that the Senate is where legislation goes to die.

Coons lamented during an interview with CNN’s “New Day” that talk of Trump’s “racist tweets” has been “an intentional strategy by the president to change the subject” from the inaction on the Senate’s part on “bipartisan bills that have come over from the House.”

“The Senate has become Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard,” Coons told host Alisyn Camerota.

“[There] are great proposals from Democrats for how to improve our health care,” he continued. “There are bipartisan bills that have come over from the House that would affect middle class working Americans. And instead, we’re going to spend days fighting over the president’s racist tweets. This tells you his strategy for 2020 right up front.”

