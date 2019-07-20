Giuliani: ‘We Could Do Serious Damage to All of Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani offered his thoughts on how to deal with Iran in the wake of its saber-rattling in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier in the day, Iran reportedly seized two U.K. flagged vessels, and according to Giuliani, the United States could respond in a way to make it very difficult for the regime to survive.

“If we could make it impossible for them to develop nuclear weapons in the next five to 10 years, I’m convinced there’ll be regime change there,” Giuliani said. “I mean, it could happen this year or next year. The other thing that’s underestimated – and I saw significant video evidence of this, and I have a couple of interviews I want to show you. The protests in Iran are very significant. I saw the video evidence of thousands of people in the street. And it’s gone beyond just political protests. Taxi drivers, all the teachers in Iran, went on strike, and they are carrying posters “Down with the ayatollah.” That’s in risk of their lives. ‘Down with Rouhani.’ And they’re chanting support for Madam Rajavi and the people in the coalition government. And this is fact. You can see it.

“You also see signs. I saw several signs of men selling their kidneys for $500 in order to feed their families,” he continued. “So they’re in significantly difficult trouble. So if we – if we had to hit them back – and I agree, that should be the last resort. We could do serious damage to all of their nuclear facilities. We take some of them out. We set the others back five or 10 years. We also should immediately take out their naval capacity, so they stop screwing around with the Strait of Hormuz. The U.K. should help us with that, or they should resign from NATO.”

