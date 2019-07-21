Cummings: ‘No Doubt About It,’ Trump Is a Racist

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) there is no doubt President Donald Trump is a racist while discussing Trump’s ongoing battle with the so-called “Squad.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you believe President Trump is a racist?

Cummings said, “Yes, no doubt about it. I try to give him the benefit of the doubt. I got to tell you, George, let me tell you, when I think about what he said to these young ladies, who are merely trying to bring excellence to government and trying to make sure that generations yet unborn have an opportunity to experience a true democracy, when I hear those things it takes me back like I said and I can still remember bleeding from my forehead when people were throwing bottles, and these were adults, throwing bottles and saying go home.”

