Dem Rep. Green Vows to Continue Push — ‘This President Will Be Impeached’

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) continued his push to have President Donald Trump impeached.

Green in the past has called for Trump’s impeachment for obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation. However, he said last week on CNN that he wants the president removed from office to “punish” him for his “bigotry and racism.”

The Texas congressman said Sunday he is “convinced” Trump will be impeached.

Host Al Sharpton asked Green, “You were one of the first, if not the first, to bring up impeachment in the house. Have you seen more and more of your colleagues starting to move toward impeachment than when you practically alone out there earlier trying to get these articles of impeachment introduced?”

“Reverend, I can say to you without reservation, hesitation, or equivocation, the answer is yes. We started out with 58, we now are at 95,” Green replied.

“We’re marching on until victory is won,” he added. “This president will be impeached. I am convinced of it. I believe my colleagues are moving in this direction, and I trust that it will happen sooner rather than later because Mr. Cummings is right — there are people fearful in this country. There’s a fear factor that I’ve not experienced to the extent that I’m seeing it now. People are concerned about their safety as a result of the way the president is treating a member of Congress.”

