Giuliani: Mueller ‘Shouldn’t’ Testify Before Congress

During this week’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani commented on former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller potential upcoming testimony before Congress regarding his now closed investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani advised Mueller not to testify because he has already said in his statement that he was done talking about the investigation, wondering aloud if Mueller was “persuaded” to comment more on it.

“He shouldn’t really [testify],” Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis. “He already put out his report. He made his 10 minute statement and then said he wasn’t going to talk about it anymore because it’s not proper. But somebody must’ve persuaded him that he should comment some more. He’s already commented more than any prosecutor has ever commented about a case he didn’t bring. Let’s see what he says.”

He added, “[I’ve] never seen anything like this. I’ve never seen such a distortion of our law enforcement system. And it gets worse and worse. I’m shocked at what I see. And I’m not sure I’ve seen everything yet.“

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent