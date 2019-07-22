O’Rourke: ‘What We Saw in North Carolina Last Week Was Almost an Impromptu Nuremberg Rally’

"Yes, President Trump is a racist," 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke tells @ABC News. "What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally." https://t.co/rzC4HnxhRP pic.twitter.com/LiqB2XVitO

On Monday’s edition of ABC’s “Briefing Room,” 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated President Trump’s rally in North Carolina the week before “was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally,” and “President Trump is a racist.”

O’Rourke said, “Yes, President Trump is a racist. What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally, inciting hatred, and ultimately, I think, implicit in that is violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their difference from the majority of Americans. And it is in keeping with the president, who describes Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, who describes asylum seekers as animals or an infestation, who says that Klansmen are ‘very fine people.’ It’s very clear the path that he is taking us on.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett