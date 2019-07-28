FNC’s Chris Wallace: Trump’s Cummings Attack Is the ‘Worst Kind of Racial Stereotyping’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace questioned White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on President Trump’s attacks on Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore.

Wallace said, “This goes back to what happens with the four members of ‘The Squad.’ Nobody objects to the president defending his border policy, but this seems to be the worst kind of racial stereotyping.”

He continued, “Black congressman, majority-black district, I mean, no human being would want to live there? Is He saying people who live in Baltimore are new, not human beings?”

Mulvaney said, “When the president attacks AOC-plus-three when he attacks “The Squad” last week, he gets accused of being a racist. When Nancy Pelosi does it a few days later the left and many members of the media, not you, in particular, I want to make that clear, come to Nancy’s defense. It couldn’t possibly be racist. She was simply attacking their ideas. The president is doing the same. The president is attacking Mr. Cummings for saying things that are not true about the border. I think it’s right for the president to raise the issue. Look, I was in Congress for six years. If I had poverty in my district like they have in Baltimore, if I had crime in my district like they have in Chicago, if I had homelessness like they have in San Francisco and I spent all of my time in Washington, D.C., chasing down this Mueller investigation, this in bazaar impeachment crusade, I get fired. And I think the president’s right to raise that it has absolutely zero to do with race.”

