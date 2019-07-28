Marianne Williamson: Trump Is ‘Beyond Racism’ — He Is a ‘Serious Sociopathic Demagogue’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson commented on President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore.

Williamson said, “My message is not to the president except we’ll get you for this stuff. My message is to the American people. Be very careful and know what this is. This is beyond racism. This beyond just weaponizing tweets. This is the work of a serious sociopathic demagogue. He makes warning shots. You in any way mess with me, he says, I’m coming after you. That’s why so many Republicans will not take him on. That’s why so many Republicans chose not to run again. That’s what the political establishment fails to understand they are taking a knife to a gunfight with this man. This man is coming after anyone who dares to criticize him.”

She continued, “Mick Mulvaney when he said what Elijah Cummings said was wrong. He didn’t say it was inaccurate. When the president tweeted this morning a congressional tour already establishing that those detention centers are clean and well run, no they didn’t. We have had experts talking about the terrible conditions. The lying here is extremely dangerous. It’s not just what I want to say to the president. I hope that every American realizes we have a problem on our hands and we need to treat this very, very seriously.”

