Matthew Dowd: Trump’s Racist Rhetoric ‘Dangerous to Our Democracy’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd said President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) were “dangerous.”

Dowd said, “To me, this is an incredibly dangerous moment and thing the president is doing.”

He added, “He knows there’s an element in America today that this appeal to racial divisiveness, racist language has been successful. It was successful to a degree with George Wallace. It was successful to a degree with people who have in around this country, Strom Thurmond. When we do this we don’t unify together as a country, and it puts African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims, any group that you can see as not White Christian and probably male, creates an incredible battle line in our country. To me, it’s dangerous to our democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN