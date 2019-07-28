McAuliffe: Trump Creating an Atmosphere Where Racist Wear Hoods in Broad Daylight

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) criticized President Donald Trump for his tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore.

McAuliffe said, “Listen. This is horrible for the country. What Donald Trump has done to create divisions in our nation today, it’s going to take a long time for us to get over it, let it be with Elijah Cummings, what he did to The Squad, what he started out stopping people from these seven countries from coming to America.”

He continued, “As governor, I was at Dulles Airport. U.S. citizens were being detained who had come in from these countries. And then, of course, it was Charlottesville. I talked to the president that day. I told him what was happening. We had a thousand armed people from 35 states screaming the most disgusting things that I could not say on this program, going by the synagogue, saying, “We’re going to burn you. We’re going to burn that synagogue like we did in Auschwitz.”

He added, “How did we get to a place like this in America? And I blame Trump, not for specific acts, but I really blame him, Chuck, for the atmosphere. And he’s continued to double down to divide these people. People used to wear hoods in this country. They used to do it at night. Now, they think they can walk in broad daylight. It has to stop.”

