Nunes: ‘Clear That Mueller Didn’t Write the Report’; Main Takeaway Is ‘We Still Don’t Have Any Russians’ That Colluded

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), then ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, sounded off on former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before his committee last week.

Nunes speculated Mueller didn’t write the report and argued the report’s conclusions suggested the investigation wasn’t necessarily about the alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

“First of all, it’s clear that Mueller didn’t write the report,” Nunes said. “And so who wrote the report? We think there were five or six lawyers involved. We’re still trying to get to bottom of that. I would say one of the main takeaways is, is that we still don’t have any Russians, right? We don’t know who the Russians were that supposedly, you know, colluded with the Trump campaign. Why? Because there were none, and that’s what we said two-and-a-half years ago. There is evidence that the Democrats colluded with the Russians. We tried to get to the bottom of that, but, clearly, Mueller is, and his team of lawyers and 40 investigators and $40 million didn’t bother to look for those Russians. They were only looking for the Russians that were mysterious, because they don’t exist, and they never found them.”

