Donna Edwards: Trump’s Language Is from the ‘Nazi Playbook’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) said President Donald Trump describing Baltimore as rat-infested is from the “Nazi playbook.”

Matthews said, “Infested, infested, infested, it’s a word. It’s vermin. It’s a Hitlerian term. You go back and read Goebbels and all that stuff it was all about the Jews in that case with the use of the word vermin, infested. He is obsessed with this thing about cities.”

Edwards said, “This is the Nazi playbook, right? I mean, you dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know—”

Matthews said, “Exterminate them.”

Edwards added, “You have to exterminate them.”

Matthews said, “Or something like that.”

Edwards continued, “And I think that this is, again, his way — and he’s done it for every single one of these cities, and what many of these cities have in common is a majority African-American population, in some cases, African-American leadership. And he goes — he goes after them.”

