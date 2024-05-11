Chicago: 13-Year-Old Girl Shot While Allegedly Stealing Car

Chicago police say a 13-year-old girl was shot by a car owner Tuesday morning while allegedly trying to steal the car.

Police updated information on the incident, saying that the owner shot at the 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly with her, according to ABC 7.

A bullet hit the girl “in the right side of her body” and she was taken to the hospital, where she was “in stable condition.”

CBS News spoke with the sister of the owner who police say shot at the alleged car thieves; she said her sister “caught two young kids stealing her car, breaking in her car. They busted out a window.”

She noted that her sister is a security guard and has a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were both charged as juveniles with “attempting to possess a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property worth less than $500.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.