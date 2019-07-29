Sharpton on Trump Calling Him a ‘Troublemaker’: ‘I Am a Troublemaker’ When it Comes to ‘Racists and Bigots’

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Monday addressed his Twitter beef with President Donald Trump as part of the president’s criticisms of Baltimore, MD, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Trump called Sharpton a “con man” and a “troublemaker,” to which Sharpton said on “MSNBC Live” is true when it comes to “racists and bigots.”

“[H]e’s going to attack me as a ‘troublemaker’ and a ‘con man,’  well yeah, I am a ‘troublemaker,'” Sharpton declared. “I intend to make trouble every time racists and bigots move around in any way, shape or form, including the president. “And if he really thought I was a con man, he would be nominating me to his cabinet.”

Sharpton said Trump’s attacks on Cummings and Baltimore were “racist” and “horrible.”

“This is race-baiting at its best,” he emphasized. “This is Donald Trump playing the race card, and it is a shame and it is a sham.”

